JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in JFrog by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 52,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 377.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,442,000 after acquiring an additional 615,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 205.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 194.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $359,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,800. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.54. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FROG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

JFrog Company Profile (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.