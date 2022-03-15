JMP Securities Cuts Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target to $14.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DSP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Viant Technology from $62.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Viant Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.04.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.86 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Viant Technology by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viant Technology by 101.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

