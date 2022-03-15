JOANN (JOAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. JOANN has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $497.47 million and a PE ratio of 5.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 73,416 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
