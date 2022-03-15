Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 95.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after buying an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $293.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.