Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Warner Music Group comprises 1.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Warner Music Group worth $21,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Warner Music Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,444,000 after acquiring an additional 739,735 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after acquiring an additional 556,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 293.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after buying an additional 546,114 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,718,000 after buying an additional 492,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $332,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,396,680 shares of company stock valued at $178,545,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

