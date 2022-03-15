Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after purchasing an additional 967,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after purchasing an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,088 shares of company stock valued at $123,661,296. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $269.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.07. The company has a market cap of $256.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

