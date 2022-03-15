Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 7,744 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $187,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,508 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.3% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 30,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 50,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

