Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Clorox by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in Clorox by 145.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after buying an additional 69,747 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Clorox by 7.0% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLX opened at $127.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.02 and a 52-week high of $196.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.81.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 233.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

