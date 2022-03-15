Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $209,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.44 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

