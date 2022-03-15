JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 49,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 649,908 shares.The stock last traded at $23.84 and had previously closed at $24.50.
Several research firms have commented on YY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)
JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.
