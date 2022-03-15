JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Price Target to €103.00

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €110.00 ($120.88) to €103.00 ($113.19) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTTAY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HSBC raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $6.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.