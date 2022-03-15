JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.81 Billion

Brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report $30.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.15 billion and the highest is $32.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $32.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $122.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.81 billion to $123.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $130.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.63 billion to $132.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.48. 15,092,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,750,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.08. The firm has a market cap of $391.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

