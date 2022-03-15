Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after acquiring an additional 548,569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Wix.com by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,822 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142,559 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,437,000 after acquiring an additional 240,865 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIX opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.42. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $329.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.53.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

