KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 356.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66,995 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KAR shares. Northcoast Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

