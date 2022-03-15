Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Head to Head Analysis

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX – Get Rating) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Key Energy Services and Enservco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services $413.85 million 0.10 -$97.42 million N/A N/A Enservco $15.68 million 2.36 -$2.51 million ($1.09) -2.96

Enservco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Key Energy Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Enservco shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Enservco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Key Energy Services and Enservco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Enservco -56.24% -85.58% -22.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Key Energy Services and Enservco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Key Energy Services has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Key Energy Services beats Enservco on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Key Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Key Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of onshore energy production services. It operates through the following segments: Rig Services; Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services. The Rig Services segment includes the completion of newly drilled wells, work over, and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells, well maintenance, and the plugging and abandonment of wells. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides drilling and workover services. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers the use of a continuous metal pipe spooled onto a large reel which is then deployed into oil and natural gas wells. The Fluid Management Services segment covers the provision of transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in connection with drilling, completions, work over, and maintenance activities. The company was founded in April 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Enservco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

