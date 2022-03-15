Key Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,148,000 after acquiring an additional 191,235 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,206 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,292 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after buying an additional 1,357,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,954 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Bank of America lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.29. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.