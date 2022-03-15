Key Financial Inc Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $5,391,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,235,000 after buying an additional 550,558 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

