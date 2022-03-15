Key Financial Inc Trims Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Key Financial Inc trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total transaction of $38,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.25.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $306.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.15 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.89.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.