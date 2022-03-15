Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.68.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after buying an additional 17,917,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,178,000 after buying an additional 1,640,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,090 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,129,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after buying an additional 2,513,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.