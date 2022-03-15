KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $453.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $8.30 on Thursday, hitting $328.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,959. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.14 and its 200 day moving average is $377.50. The company has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA has a 52 week low of $284.49 and a 52 week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KLA will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

