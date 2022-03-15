Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €41.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.20 ($32.09) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €51.50 ($56.59) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €41.88 ($46.02).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($31.78) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($39.69).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.