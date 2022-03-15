Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €41.88 ($46.02).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHIA shares. Barclays set a €51.50 ($56.59) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.20 ($32.09) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday.

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($31.78) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($39.69).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

