Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 55.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,728,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,075,000 after acquiring an additional 306,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

