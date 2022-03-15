Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Kopin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.68 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.12. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Kopin had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 62,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,969,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 31,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

