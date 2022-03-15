Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPXE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPXE opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.