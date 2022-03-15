Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $35,000 in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $21,502,000. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,172,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,173,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,643,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,408,000.

Shares of ISCG stock opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.23. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $54.84.

