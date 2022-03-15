Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $206,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $41.54 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

