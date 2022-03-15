Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $254,000 Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSTO. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.