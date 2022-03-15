Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 682.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

KBWD stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.