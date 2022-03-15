Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,610,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,576,000 after buying an additional 167,792 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,569,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,471,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,849 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 42.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $335,820,000 after purchasing an additional 180,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,028,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,835,000 after purchasing an additional 168,054 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.53.

Shares of BIDU opened at $108.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.95. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $278.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

