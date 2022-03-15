Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 3,378 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 583.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,064,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 495,296 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 336.1% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,980,000 after acquiring an additional 384,024 shares during the period.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.58.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

