Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.20

Shares of Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kunlun Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

