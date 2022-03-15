Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.20

Shares of Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCYGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kunlun Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

