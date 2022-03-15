L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2,792.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 30,439 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,144. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.06 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

