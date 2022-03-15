L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $250.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.06 and a 1 year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

