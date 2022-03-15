L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,673,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $5.85 on Tuesday, reaching $255.96. 27,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,312. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.06 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.58.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

