Lantz Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,010 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,002,312,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $257.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $164.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $270.14.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

