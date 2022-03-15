Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Jeff Davies Sells 79,116 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Jeff Davies sold 79,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.33), for a total transaction of £202,536.96 ($263,377.06).

LGEN opened at GBX 265 ($3.45) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 281.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 283.53. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 225.49 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.90 ($4.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.82 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGEN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.23) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.28) to GBX 400 ($5.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.36) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 350.75 ($4.56).

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

