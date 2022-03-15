Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Down 24.6% in February

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 13th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LGRDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Legrand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. AlphaValue raised Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legrand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of LGRDY stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $18.80. 150,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,332. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23. Legrand has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.59.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

