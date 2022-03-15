Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 389 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 63,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00.

