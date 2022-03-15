Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.85.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

