Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,150 ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

NYSEARCA BITO opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.70. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $44.29.

