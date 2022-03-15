LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Up 47.8% in February

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of LXXGF stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.24 and a 200 day moving average of 0.32. LexaGene has a 12-month low of 0.17 and a 12-month high of 0.93.
About LexaGene
