LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Up 47.8% in February

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the February 13th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LXXGF stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.24 and a 200 day moving average of 0.32. LexaGene has a 12-month low of 0.17 and a 12-month high of 0.93.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

