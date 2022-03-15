LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.09. LHC Group posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LHCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after purchasing an additional 85,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after purchasing an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in LHC Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 304,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group stock opened at $129.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.02.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.