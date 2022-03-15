LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.09. LHC Group posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LHCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.40.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after purchasing an additional 85,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after purchasing an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in LHC Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 304,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group stock opened at $129.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.02.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

