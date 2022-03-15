Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) CEO Joseph Saffire Sells 9,000 Shares

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Saffire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00.

NYSE:LSI opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,871,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Life Storage by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,368,000 after purchasing an additional 400,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after purchasing an additional 375,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

