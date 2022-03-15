Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.36

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and traded as low as $7.28. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 1,367,596 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.

In other news, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 35,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $362,799.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Edward Zelibor sold 72,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $1,224,529.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,099,830. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter worth $21,347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 7,273.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 912,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter worth $7,295,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter worth $4,695,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 248,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

