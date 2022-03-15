Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $94.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.22. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $93.85 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

