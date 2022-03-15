Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $59,000 in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Insmed by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Insmed by 79.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 430,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 438.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth approximately $9,464,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $28,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $39.21.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

