Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thermon Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 312,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 44,531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of THR opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $575.95 million, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.40. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

