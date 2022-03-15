Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,102,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in MSA Safety by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after buying an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $129.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.93. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $127.20 and a twelve month high of $172.31.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $410.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 374.48%.

MSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

