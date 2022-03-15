Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 127 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $96.97 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 5,015.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

